Units of "Middle Strike" of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with representatives of the resistance movement in the occupied territories, consistently inflict successful damage on Russian occupiers every day. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO AFU.

Details

Immediately four targets were hit by Special Operations Forces units in the village of Velyka Novosilka (Donetsk region) and its surroundings.

SSO drones hit:

a logistics hub of one of the enemy's units;

a concentration point for personnel;

a troop control point;

a logistics point.

Successful strikes led to a disruption of the enemy's combat tempo in the direction - the special forces reported.

At the same time, in Sevastopol, SSO drones successfully reached their targets during an attack on the base of operators of Russian unmanned marine vessels. Also, near the village of Novopetrivka in Zaporizhzhia region, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the combined-arms Russian training ground "Vostochny". According to intelligence, enemy personnel, equipment, and property were located there.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the Russian Valdai radar complex in Crimea and control points. Ammunition and equipment depots in the occupied territories were also destroyed. The results of the attack were confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.