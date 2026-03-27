SOF hit four strategic enemy targets in eastern Ukraine and a base in Crimea

$43.880.0150.610.24
ukenru
Exclusive
11:09 AM • 7022 views
Search at Poplavsky's: law enforcement investigates embezzlement of about UAH 300 million
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 17142 views
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
08:55 AM • 12728 views
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed a defense cooperation agreement - Zelenskyy announced detailsPhoto
Exclusive
March 27, 05:31 AM • 20738 views
JULIK released a candid song about love and confessed who he is ready to give everything forPhotoVideo
Exclusive
March 27, 12:33 AM • 41651 views
After losing to Sweden, the Ukrainian national team will miss its fourth consecutive World Cup.Photo
March 26, 06:28 PM • 45760 views
Budanov hopes for a large prisoner exchange on EasterVideo
Exclusive
March 26, 06:12 PM • 42863 views
Over $30 billion in a month - war with Iran exposed the crisis of the defense industry
Exclusive
March 26, 05:53 PM • 36022 views
From exchange rates to pensions: how problems with international financing will affect the country's economy and the lives of Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 26, 03:16 PM • 68119 views
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
March 26, 02:41 PM • 40026 views
How to choose a safe dental clinic for treating a child under sedation - expert advice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
2.4m/s
34%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump's signature to appear on dollar bills in honor of the USA's 250th anniversaryMarch 27, 02:32 AM • 8438 views
Flawless Ukrainian - Eurovision 2026 participants performed Ruslana's "Wild Dances"March 27, 03:09 AM • 33798 views
CPD: Hezbollah attacked an Israeli tank with an FPV drone, possibly with Russian supportVideoMarch 27, 03:45 AM • 11037 views
Yevhen Kot admitted to panic attacks and alcohol addictionMarch 27, 04:23 AM • 19247 views
NBU "released" the euro: official exchange rate for March 27March 27, 06:00 AM • 15274 views
Publications
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 17142 views
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
March 26, 03:16 PM • 68119 views
New mobilization rules - what changes from April 1March 26, 02:49 PM • 77609 views
What is time management and how to master itMarch 26, 01:18 PM • 53210 views
Odrex Clinic loses patient trust and money while the medical market growsMarch 26, 12:14 PM • 59557 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
France
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Reese Witherspoon celebrated her anniversary with her family - bright photos from the celebrationVideo11:30 AM • 3260 views
Elton John celebrated his 79th birthday and received a touching greeting from his husbandVideoMarch 26, 03:55 PM • 25434 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhotoMarch 26, 11:31 AM • 80013 views
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphereMarch 25, 12:24 PM • 50728 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 86451 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating
Starlink

SOF hit four strategic enemy targets in eastern Ukraine and a base in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1190 views

Special forces destroyed logistics hubs and command posts in Velyka Novosilka. A naval drone base in Sevastopol and an enemy training ground were also attacked.

SOF hit four strategic enemy targets in eastern Ukraine and a base in Crimea

Units of "Middle Strike" of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with representatives of the resistance movement in the occupied territories, consistently inflict successful damage on Russian occupiers every day. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO AFU.

Details

Immediately four targets were hit by Special Operations Forces units in the village of Velyka Novosilka (Donetsk region) and its surroundings.

SSO drones hit:

  • a logistics hub of one of the enemy's units;
    • a concentration point for personnel;
      • a troop control point;
        • a logistics point.

          Successful strikes led to a disruption of the enemy's combat tempo in the direction

          - the special forces reported.

          At the same time, in Sevastopol, SSO drones successfully reached their targets during an attack on the base of operators of Russian unmanned marine vessels. Also, near the village of Novopetrivka in Zaporizhzhia region, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the combined-arms Russian training ground "Vostochny". According to intelligence, enemy personnel, equipment, and property were located there.

          Recall

          The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the Russian Valdai radar complex in Crimea and control points. Ammunition and equipment depots in the occupied territories were also destroyed. The results of the attack were confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          War in Ukraine
          Technology
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Skirmishes
          Donetsk Oblast
          Zaporizhzhia Oblast
          General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Crimea
          Ukraine
          Sevastopol