Since the beginning of the year, rescuers have saved 58 people on water bodies - 22 of them children

Since the beginning of 2026, rescuers of the State Emergency Service have saved dozens of people on water bodies, including children. This was stated at a press briefing at the Media Center of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Despite the decrease in the number of fatalities, the situation remains tense, and the number of people rescued indicates high risks.

Since the beginning of the year, 58 people have been rescued, including 22 children. These are huge numbers - said Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, spokesman for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

He emphasized that without the work of rescuers, the statistics could have been much worse.

These statistics could have been even higher in terms of fatalities if it weren't for the prompt work of our units - he added.

The number of deaths on water bodies in Ukraine has halved – State Emergency Service