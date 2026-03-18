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The number of deaths on water bodies in Ukraine has halved – State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

Since the beginning of 2026, 59 people have died on the water, compared to 142 last year. The State Emergency Service warns of the deadly danger of thin ice during the spring thaw.

The number of deaths on water bodies in Ukraine has halved – State Emergency Service

Since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine has recorded 2.5 times fewer deaths on water bodies than last year. At the same time, rescuers warn of a peak danger in spring. This was discussed at a press briefing, UNN reports.

Details

Despite a difficult winter with sharp temperature fluctuations, the situation with deaths on water has improved. However, with the arrival of spring, the risks only increase.

Since the beginning of the year, we have 59 deaths on water bodies, including 5 children. For comparison, in 2025 – 142 deaths, including 11 children. That is, actually 2.5 times less 

– said Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, spokesman for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

However, according to him, the thaw period is the most dangerous.

Now we are recording a peak in human deaths not in winter, but with the beginning of spring. The ice seems strong, but it is fragile and unstable 

– he emphasized.

The State Emergency Service urges citizens not to go out on the ice under any circumstances.

The advice is one – it is mortally dangerous to go out on the ice now. I especially ask parents to explain this to their children 

– added Khorunzhyi.

In Kyiv, a woman and her daughter found themselves on an ice floe in the middle of Obolon Bay17.03.26, 20:22 • 5228 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Society
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine