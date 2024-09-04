Since the beginning of the year, 38 thousand fires have occurred in Ukraine on the area of almost 43 thousand hectares - SES

The situation with fires in ecosystems in Ukraine remains critical due to a long period of dry weather. This was stated by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We have a very difficult situation with fires in ecosystems in open areas, which is facilitated by a rather long period of dry weather. Since the beginning of the year, we have had 38,000 fires on a total area of almost 43,000 hectares - Khorunzhyi says.

According to him, this is twice as much as last year.

Recall

Kyiv is experiencing a temporary deterioration in air quality due to ecosystem fires, in particular peat burning in Kyiv region. KCSA recommends closing windows and avoiding long walks outdoors.