Since the beginning of the year, 38 thousand fires have occurred in Ukraine on the area of almost 43 thousand hectares - SES
Kyiv • UNN
The State Emergency Service reports a critical situation with fires in ecosystems due to the prolonged drought. The number of fires is twice as high as last year.
The situation with fires in ecosystems in Ukraine remains critical due to a long period of dry weather. This was stated by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.
We have a very difficult situation with fires in ecosystems in open areas, which is facilitated by a rather long period of dry weather. Since the beginning of the year, we have had 38,000 fires on a total area of almost 43,000 hectares
According to him, this is twice as much as last year.
Recall
Kyiv is experiencing a temporary deterioration in air quality due to ecosystem fires, in particular peat burning in Kyiv region. KCSA recommends closing windows and avoiding long walks outdoors.