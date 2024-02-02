Shooting down everything: Zelensky says two more air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine

Two more air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address, UNN reports.

The main news for today is the news we have all been waiting for, for which we have been working for months at various levels. The result is that two more air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine. All the details, of course, should not be discussed in public. But these are systems that shoot down everything. We will defend the regions. - Zelensky said.

At the same time, the Head of State emphasized that "the systems are still not enough to fully protect Ukraine, but we are working for this every day.

Addendum

According to military expert Vladyslav Selezniov, Ukraine needs at least 11-13 Patriotor SAMP/T systems to effectively shoot down ballistic missiles.