Shooting down everything: Zelensky says two more air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 100855 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127103 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128799 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170361 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168658 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274346 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177659 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166977 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148702 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243305 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105693 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100513 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 78386 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 75085 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 87314 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274356 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243313 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228607 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254055 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239980 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127108 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103228 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103427 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119750 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120185 views
Shooting down everything: Zelensky says two more air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24892 views

President Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had received two additional air defense systems that shoot down everything. He also noted that the systems are still not enough to fully protect Ukraine.

Two more air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address, UNN reports.

The main news for today is the news we have all been waiting for, for which we have been working for months at various levels. The result is that two more air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine. All the details, of course, should not be discussed in public. But these are systems that shoot down everything. We will defend the regions. 

- Zelensky said.

At the same time, the Head of State emphasized that "the systems are still not enough to fully protect Ukraine, but we are working for this every day.

Ukraine needs more air defense systems against ballistic missiles - Ihnat02.02.24, 15:52 • 21320 views

Addendum

According to military expert Vladyslav Selezniov, Ukraine needs at least 11-13 Patriotor SAMP/T systems to effectively shoot down ballistic missiles.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

