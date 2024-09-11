Shmyhal discusses with Blinken air defense strengthening and financial assistance

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held an important meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during which they discussed in detail the main challenges facing Ukraine. The main topic of the meeting was the strengthening of air defense systems. Shmyhal thanked the United States for providing additional air defense systems and missiles, emphasizing the need to increase their number to protect the population and critical infrastructure, including energy, UNN reports.

Details

“We are preparing for a difficult heating season, and additional air defense systems will help protect energy facilities from Russian terror,” Shmyhal said. He also thanked the United States for providing generators, transformers and other energy equipment.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine is waiting for permission from the United States to launch long-range strikes against military targets on the aggressor's territory to save Ukrainian lives.

The meeting was also devoted to discussing financial assistance. This year, Ukraine received the first tranche of $4 billion from the United States. Shmyhal emphasized the continued implementation of reforms and fulfillment of commitments, and expressed expectations for additional financial assistance to the budget in the near future.

Particular attention was paid to the issue of transferring to Ukraine $50 billion in profits from frozen Russian assets, which the G7 countries promised to transfer to Ukraine. “We expect to have access to these funds by the end of this year,” the Prime Minister added.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the Presidential Administration, the Congress and the people of the United States for their unwavering support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

