Shmyhal discusses with Blinken air defense strengthening and financial assistance

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119188 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121829 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198788 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153740 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152987 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142975 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198548 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112429 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187230 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105096 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 71409 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 40986 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 51796 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 80338 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 58367 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198790 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198549 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187231 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214029 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202129 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 13066 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149952 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149189 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153263 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144183 views
Shmyhal discusses with Blinken air defense strengthening and financial assistance

Shmyhal discusses with Blinken air defense strengthening and financial assistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79788 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine discussed with the U.S. Secretary of State the strengthening of air defense and financial support. Shmyhal thanked for the assistance and emphasized the need for additional air defense systems to protect energy infrastructure.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held an important meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during which they discussed in detail the main challenges facing Ukraine. The main topic of the meeting was the strengthening of air defense systems. Shmyhal thanked the United States for providing additional air defense systems and missiles, emphasizing the need to increase their number to protect the population and critical infrastructure, including energy, UNN reports

Details

“We are preparing for a difficult heating season, and additional air defense systems will help protect energy facilities from Russian terror,” Shmyhal said. He also thanked the United States for providing generators, transformers and other energy equipment.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine is waiting for permission from the United States to launch long-range strikes against military targets on the aggressor's territory to save Ukrainian lives.

The meeting was also devoted to discussing financial assistance. This year, Ukraine received the first tranche of $4 billion from the United States. Shmyhal emphasized the continued implementation of reforms and fulfillment of commitments, and expressed expectations for additional financial assistance to the budget in the near future.

Particular attention was paid to the issue of transferring to Ukraine $50 billion in profits from frozen Russian assets, which the G7 countries promised to transfer to Ukraine. “We expect to have access to these funds by the end of this year,” the Prime Minister added.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the Presidential Administration, the Congress and the people of the United States for their unwavering support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomyPolitics

