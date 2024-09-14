Shelling of Kherson region: school and hospital damaged, one killed and 7 wounded

Terrorists shelled Kherson region, damaging an educational institution and a hospital. Unfortunately, there is a dead and wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, several settlements of Kherson region, including Antonivka, Sadove, Bilozerka, Veletynske, Beryslav, Odradokamyanka, Mykolaivka, Kostyrka, Kozatske and the city of Kherson, came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

The aggressor hit an educational institution and the food unit of a medical facility. In addition, the shelling damaged residential areas, including 2 multi-storey buildings and 6 private houses. The attack also damaged a bus and several private cars.

Unfortunately, the attack killed one person and injured seven others.

Russians attack Novodmitrovka in Kherson region with a drone: a man is seriously wounded