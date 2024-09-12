Russians attack Novodmitrovka in Kherson region with a drone: a man is seriously wounded

In the Kherson region, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on Novodmitrivka, a 54-year-old man was seriously injured, including a traumatic amputation of his lower leg, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Russian army strikes Novodmitrivka with a drone. As a result of the drone's explosive drop, a 54-year-old man sustained an explosive injury, a shrapnel wound to his hand, and a traumatic amputation of his lower leg - RMA said.

The ambulance crew reportedly took the victim to the hospital in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for his life.