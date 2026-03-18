SES intensified fire control and uses drones to detect them

Rescuers are working in an enhanced mode and actively using modern technologies to combat fires in ecosystems. This was discussed at a State Emergency Service press briefing, UNN reports.

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In particular, according to rescuers, this refers to new approaches to fire prevention and detection.

Rescue officers are working in all communities, studying fire-hazardous areas and conducting preventive work – said Serhiy Batechko, Deputy Head of the Civil Protection Department of the State Emergency Service.

According to him, technological solutions are also actively used.

Unmanned systems are used to detect fire sources. This allows for prompt response and prevents large-scale spread – he noted.

Rescuers once again urged citizens to be responsible.

Please do not burn dry grass and garbage. This poses a threat to human life and the environment – emphasized the State Emergency Service.

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