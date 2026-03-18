SES intensified fire control and uses drones to detect them
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers have implemented unmanned systems to detect fires and engaged special officers in communities. Citizens are urged not to burn grass.
Rescuers are working in an enhanced mode and actively using modern technologies to combat fires in ecosystems. This was discussed at a State Emergency Service press briefing, UNN reports.
Details
In particular, according to rescuers, this refers to new approaches to fire prevention and detection.
Rescue officers are working in all communities, studying fire-hazardous areas and conducting preventive work
According to him, technological solutions are also actively used.
Unmanned systems are used to detect fire sources. This allows for prompt response and prevents large-scale spread
Rescuers once again urged citizens to be responsible.
Please do not burn dry grass and garbage. This poses a threat to human life and the environment
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