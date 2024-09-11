SSU serves notice of suspicion to Russian general for planning “blitzkrieg” to capture Kharkiv

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119088 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121711 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198555 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153629 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152922 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142951 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198420 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112428 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187115 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105093 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 70694 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 40081 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 50918 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 79403 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 57400 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198555 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198420 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187115 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213920 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202023 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 12341 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149901 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149143 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153218 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144143 views
SSU serves notice of suspicion to Russian general for planning “blitzkrieg” to capture Kharkiv

SSU serves notice of suspicion to Russian general for planning “blitzkrieg” to capture Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15276 views

The SSU served in absentia a notice of suspicion to Russian General Konstantin Stepanishchev for planning a “blitzkrieg” to capture Kharkiv in 5 days. The plan included encircling the city, attacking civilian infrastructure and establishing control.

The Security Service of Ukraine has informed that it has served a notice of suspicion in absentia to a Russian general who was planning a "blitzkrieg" to capture Kharkiv, UNN reports.

The SBU collected evidence against Russian Lieutenant General Konstantin Stepanishchev, deputy commander of the 6th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District of Russia. The official developed and tried to implement an operation to capture Kharkiv by the end of February 2022. SBU investigators notified Stepanishchev in absentia of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (waging aggressive war committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons)

- the SBU reported on social media.

According to the SBU, "according to Stepanishchev's plan, the ground forces subordinate to him were to surround the city in 5 days and take it ‘in a ring’. For this purpose, the assault groups of Russian troops were to be covered by Russian fighters, and Iskander ballistic missiles were to attack the civilian infrastructure of the regional center.

"In addition, during the fighting, a special forces group of Russian military intelligence (known as Gru) tried to infiltrate Kharkiv to seize the local administration building and raise the Russian flag there," the SBU said.

If the city was captured, Stepanishchev, according to the special service, "planned to order his subordinate units to take control of all administrative and strategic facilities in the city and launch a full range of isolation and filtration measures against Kharkiv residents.

However, the Russian general's "blitzkrieg" failed thanks to the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"According to available information, Stepanishchev has been participating in hostilities against Ukrainian troops in Luhansk region since 2014. At that time, he was in command of the 4th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian armed forces. Later he was promoted to general, given a new position, a "hero of Russia" star, and an order to prepare for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine," the SBU said.

"Comprehensive measures are underway to find and punish the war criminal of the aggressor country," the special service emphasized.

Commander of the Russian Air Force was notified of suspicion of organizing a strike on Okhmatdyt10.09.24, 13:47 • 21037 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies

