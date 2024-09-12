Law enforcers detained an informant of a Russian game, who turned his apartment into an "observation post" for the Defense Forces in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

The enemy agent turned out to be a local IT specialist who worked for a staff member of the main department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the game).

According to the occupier's instructions, the man set up an "observation post" in his apartment to covertly monitor the locations of the Defense Forces.

For this purpose, the informant purchased and installed tactical binoculars with a high magnification, a rangefinder grid and a compass in the apartment of a multi-storey building.

With the help of specialized optics, he hoped to identify the positions of air defense and Ukrainian artillery, including HIMARS rocket artillery systems. He also tracked the routes of military convoys and the location of the Defense Forces' fortifications.

He passed the information he received to his Russian curator through an anonymous chat in a messenger.

According to the informant's coordinates, the occupiers planned to carry out a new series of missile and drone strikes on the frontline territory of the region - said the SBU.

The Security Service exposed the enemy accomplice in advance and detained him in his own home. Prior to that, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops.

Security Service investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, if they can be identified on the ground, with the aim of providing such information to a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine).

The attacker is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

