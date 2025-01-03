Russia once again attacks regions of Ukraine with attack drones

Several groups of enemy "Shahed" are attacking Ukraine, and an air alert has been declared in a number of regions. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The night before, it became known that enemy drones were threatening Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipro regions.

00:08 The Air Force reported the movement of strike UAVs in the direction of Poltava region of Sumy oblast.

At 00:27, it became known that new groups of attack UAVs were reported in Sumy region, moving in the western direction.

00:39 The Air Force has updated information on the movement of attack drones:

- UAVs in Sumy region, moving in southwestern and southern directions.

- UAVs in Chernihiv region, moving in a westerly direction.

- UAVs in Poltava region, moving westward.

- UAVs in the Kharkiv region, moving in a southeasterly direction.

- UAVs in Donetsk region, moving in a southerly direction.

03:03 - The Air Force warned of the movement of attack UAVs towards Zhytomyr region from Kyiv region.

03:44 - Air defense forces are engaged in enemy UAVs in Kyiv region, Kyiv RMA informs.

