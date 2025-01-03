Russia once again attacks regions of Ukraine with attack drones

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 75227 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155445 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131624 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138957 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136784 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176144 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111620 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167947 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104633 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114002 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135854 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135173 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 65839 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104116 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106310 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155463 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176153 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167955 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195502 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184601 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135150 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135834 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144434 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135967 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153036 views
Russia once again attacks regions of Ukraine with attack drones

Russia once again attacks regions of Ukraine with attack drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 85223 views

The Ukrainian Air Force reports the movement of several groups of enemy “shaheds” in different regions of Ukraine. Drone attacks were recorded in Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Donetsk, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.

Several groups of enemy "Shahed" are attacking Ukraine, and an air alert has been declared in a number of regions. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The night before, it became known that enemy drones were threatening Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipro regions.

00:08 The Air Force reported the movement of strike UAVs in the direction of Poltava region of Sumy oblast.

At 00:27, it became known that new groups of attack UAVs were reported in Sumy region, moving in the western direction.

00:39 The Air Force has updated information on the movement of attack drones:

- UAVs in Sumy region, moving in southwestern and southern directions.

- UAVs in Chernihiv region, moving in a westerly direction.

- UAVs in Poltava region, moving westward.

- UAVs in the Kharkiv region, moving in a southeasterly direction.

- UAVs in Donetsk region, moving in a southerly direction.

03:03 - The Air Force warned of the movement of attack UAVs towards Zhytomyr region from Kyiv region.

03:44 - Air defense forces are engaged in enemy UAVs in Kyiv region, Kyiv RMA informs.

Russian attack on Kyiv damages administrative buildings of the Verkhovna Rada: what is known about the consequences02.01.25, 19:18 • 37338 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

