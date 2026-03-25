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Satellite images recorded the destruction of the dam in Raihorodok on the Siversky Donets River

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3154 views

Satellite images recorded the destruction of the dam in Raihorodok on March 23. The structure provided water intake for the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal.

Satellite images recorded the destruction of the dam in Raihorodok on the Siversky Donets River
illustrative photo

In Raihorodok, Donetsk region, the dam on the Siversky Donets has been destroyed, relevant photos were published by "Radio Svoboda", writes UNN.

Details

"In the village of Raihorodok, Donetsk region, the dam on the Siversky Donets has been destroyed," the publication notes and indicates that in the publication's projects, "satellite images of the dam from March 22 and 23 were compared - the dam is destroyed."

Destroyed dam on the Siversky Donets in Raihorodok, satellite photos, top image from March 22, bottom image from March 23, 2026. Source - radiosvoboda.org
Destroyed dam on the Siversky Donets in Raihorodok, satellite photos, top image from March 22, bottom image from March 23, 2026. Source - radiosvoboda.org

Earlier on March 24, photos of the hydraulic structure appeared in some Telegram channels - without details and without a full video of the aerial survey that captured the dam in such a state.

The dam on the Siversky Donets serves to fill the "Siversky Donets-Donbas" canal. It is there that the water intake of the entire canal from the Siversky Donets is located.

"The occupiers have repeatedly stated that their goal is to capture Sloviansk to get this water intake - this will allegedly help supply water to Donetsk. Although in reality, the canal's infrastructure has been destroyed by Russian attacks further downstream (Donbas Realities has repeatedly demonstrated this, including with satellite images. In some places, Russian positions are located in the canal's pipes, and the riverbed has become a line of defense)," the publication says.

The dam in Raihorodok, as the publication notes, was already blown up by Russian troops in 2022 after retreating from Lyman, and later Ukraine rebuilt it with funds from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The dam, according to the publication, is currently located in the rear in the Lyman direction.

Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv Oblast07.12.25, 13:06 • 46165 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine