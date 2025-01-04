Russia's massive strikes in Sumy region: five injured in 24 hours, 18 drones shot down at night

Over the past day, January 3, Russian occupants attacked 43 settlements in Sumy region. Five people were injured as a result of enemy shelling. On the night of January 4, the air defense forces destroyed 18 "shaheds" in the region. UNN reports this in a message to the regional police and Sumy RMA.

In total, law enforcement recorded 154 attacks in Sumy region using various types of weapons. Five civilians were injured as a result of hostile attacks.

6 private houses, 2 cars, an enterprise building, a gasoline tank and the roof of a utility room were damaged.

According to RMA, today, on January 4, our anti-aircraft gunners shot down 18 enemy Shahed UAVs in the sky over Sumy region. Since the beginning of 2025, air defense units of the region have already destroyed 35 Russian drones.

