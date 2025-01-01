Russians shelled the city center in Chernihiv region on New Year's Eve: the consequences were shown

In Chernihiv region, Russian troops shelled the border community of Semenivka on New Year's Eve, the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus and the regional police reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On December 31, on New Year's Eve, the enemy shelled the city center in Semenivka community. They fired from artillery. Shops and a bakery, one of the infrastructure facilities were damaged. Windows were smashed. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Chaus wrote on social media.

The police clarified that two stores were damaged.

