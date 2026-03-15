Russians dropped 212 aerial bombs and used almost 4,000 drones - General Staff

Russian occupiers launched 74 air strikes, dropping 212 guided aerial bombs. The enemy also used 3917 kamikaze drones and carried out 2572 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice, launched two air strikes, dropped four aerial bombs, carried out 88 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including two using multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the fortifications of Ukrainian units once in the direction of the settlement of Vilcha.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of Novoosinove and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the occupiers in the direction of the settlements of Dibrova, Lyman, and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Zakitne, Platonivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Ozerne, Riznykivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice in the area of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 21 times today in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, and in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 35 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Vilne, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Toretsk, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, and in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Molodetske, Filiia. Five assault actions are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 27 occupiers were eliminated and 20 were wounded in this direction today; one unit of special equipment was destroyed, three units of enemy automotive equipment and four shelters for personnel were damaged. 72 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position 12 times, attacking in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandhrad, Kalynivske, Berezove, Ternove, Pershotravneve, Novomykolaivka, Zlahoda, and in the direction of Verbove. In addition, Ivanivka, Havrylivka, Prosiana, Kolomiytsi, Pokrovske, Orly suffered enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 20 attacks by the occupiers: in the area of Huliaipole and in the direction of Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Sviatopetrivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Charivne. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Charivne, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Myrny, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Novoselevka, Barvinivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the direction of Pavlivka. Orikhiv and Veselianka suffered air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded. Mykilske and Lviv suffered enemy air strikes.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit logistics facilities and UAV storage sites near Osypenko and Prymorsk.