Russians launched 43 attacks on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions along the front line, with the hottest spots in two directions

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have carried out 43 attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The most intense combat operations continue in the east and southeast of the front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the military, the enemy continues to shell border areas. In Sumy region, Korenyok, Bachivsk, Ulanove, Rohizne, Ryzhivka, Budky, Znob-Trubchevska, Sosnivka, Bezsalivka, as well as Yasna Polyana in Chernihiv region came under fire.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 66 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements, including eight using multiple rocket launcher systems. Six combat engagements were recorded.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Starytsia and Synelnykove. In the Kupyansk direction, they tried to advance four times towards Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Hlushkivka.

No offensive actions were recorded in the Lyman direction, but in the Sloviansk direction, the enemy made one attempt to advance towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, fighting continues in the Chasiv Yar area. In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers carried out eight attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the directions of Illinivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried eight times to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and other settlements. One battle is ongoing.

Two attacks were recorded in the Oleksandrivka direction, and the enemy also launched an airstrike on Pokrovske.

One of the most active remains the Huliaipole direction - ten attacks took place there in the areas of Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Olenokostiantynivka, Zelene, Charivne, and Myrny. Two attacks are ongoing, and the enemy also launched airstrikes.

No offensive actions were observed in the Orikhiv direction, but the enemy used aviation. No assaults were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear, the General Staff noted.

The military department emphasized that the situation at the front remains under control, and the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy's offensive actions.

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