On the night of March 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked facilities of the Saratov oil refinery in the Russian Federation, which supplies fuel to the occupation army. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enterprise is one of the oldest oil refineries in Russia and plays an important role in meeting military needs.

According to preliminary information, the strike damaged a secondary oil refining unit, as well as a vertical tank of the RVS-10000 type.

As of 2023, the Saratov refinery's processing volume was about 4.8 million tons of oil. The extent of the damage is currently being clarified.

The General Staff emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to strike strategically important enemy targets until Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped.

Drone Systems Forces destroyed over 1200 enemy targets in a day