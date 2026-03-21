Drone Systems Forces destroyed over 1200 enemy targets in a day

Ukrainian unmanned systems units continue to increase their effectiveness on the battlefield, inflicting significant daily losses on the enemy in both equipment and personnel. This is reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to their data, during the day, the units hit or destroyed 1211 enemy targets.

Specifically, this includes 408 military personnel, 225 of whom were eliminated. Also hit were 46 drone launch points, 29 artillery systems, 26 units of automotive equipment, 20 motorcycles, and 1 tank. Separately, 232 enemy drones of various types - both "copters" and "wings" - were destroyed.

The agency also summarized the results for March. From the 1st to the 20th, 24,242 targets were hit or destroyed, including 6,584 enemy personnel.

The Unmanned Systems Forces emphasize that the use of drones remains one of the key factors in deterring and exhausting the enemy at the front.

Occupiers launched over 8,000 drones and hundreds of aerial bombs in a day - General Staff