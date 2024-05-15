Russian strike on Kharkiv: 5-storey building damaged, number of injured increased to two

As a result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv, a 5-storey building was damaged, the number of injured increased to two. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

"A 5-storey building was damaged as a result of shelling in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Two civilians aged 40 and 20 were injured and hospitalized. The information is being updated," said Colonel Syniehubov.

Recall

Earlier, Sinegubov reported that the Russian army shelled Kharkiv again . There was a hit in the central part of the city, one person was injured.