Russian attack on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 14

As a result of another Russian strike on Kharkiv's civilian infrastructure, the number of victims has increased to 14, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

"The attack preliminarily injured 14 people," the statement said.

According to the rescuers, a sports facility, a private house, a warehouse building, and boxes with cars on the territory of a garage cooperative were damaged.

Fires occurred at different addresses. Garages, cars, a warehouse building and grass on an area of 1000 square meters were on fire.

The air strike involved 15 vehicles and 90 rescuers.

During the latest attack on Kharkiv, Russians hit a residential area - Terekhov