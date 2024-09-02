During the latest attack on Kharkiv, Russians hit a residential area - Terekhov

The latest Russian strike on Kharkiv was on a densely residential area. There are already several fires. This was stated by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

The shelling took place in the area of dense residential buildings - The mayor of the city writes.

According to him, all relevant services are working at the scene of the incident . The places where enemy submunitions hit are being examined.

At the site of one of the arrivals, garages are burning, windows are smashed in the surrounding houses, and a heating main is damaged - Terekhov summarized.

Recall

On Monday, September 2, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv again. A hit was recorded in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Five casualties have been reported .