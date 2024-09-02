During the latest attack on Kharkiv, Russians hit a residential area - Terekhov
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled a densely populated residential area in Kharkiv. Mayor Igor Terekhov reported fires, broken windows and a damaged heating main. Relevant services are working at the scene.
The latest Russian strike on Kharkiv was on a densely residential area. There are already several fires. This was stated by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.
Details
The shelling took place in the area of dense residential buildings
According to him, all relevant services are working at the scene of the incident . The places where enemy submunitions hit are being examined.
At the site of one of the arrivals, garages are burning, windows are smashed in the surrounding houses, and a heating main is damaged
Recall
On Monday, September 2, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv again. A hit was recorded in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Five casualties have been reported .