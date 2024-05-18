russian shelling of Kherson region: houses and infrastructure damaged, people injured

In the Kherson region, 16 houses, an educational institution, an enterprise, a shop, gas pipelines, 4 cars, a warehouse and municipal equipment were damaged by enemy shelling. Five people were also injured. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

Over the past day, russian troops struck at the territory of Kherson region. Mykhaylivka, Antonivka, Stepanivka, Tyahynka, Novooleksandrivka, Tomaryne, Kizomys, Beryslav, Vesele, Stanislav, Lvove, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Prydniprovske, Veletynske, Dniprovske, Naddnipryanske and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.

Thus, the occupants shelled residential areas of Kherson region, damaging 2 high-rise buildings and 14 private houses. The attacks also destroyed an educational institution, agricultural enterprises, a store and gas pipelines. The gas leak was shut off, the fires were localized, and there are no more threats.

In addition, a warehouse, an outbuilding, municipal equipment and 4 private cars were damaged.

It is now known that 5 people have been injured as a result of Russian aggression. All of them were injured.

Kherson: work of one of the humanitarian headquarters and the Stability Points was suspended due to hostile attacks