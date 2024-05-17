Kherson: work of one of the humanitarian headquarters and the Stability Points was suspended due to hostile attacks

In the center of Kherson, one of the humanitarian headquarters and the Stability Points has been suspended. This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, the Kherson City Military Administration decided to suspend the work of one of the humanitarian headquarters and the Stability Points located in the center of Kherson. This decision was made in connection with the constant hostile attacks carried out with the use of various types of weapons and aircraft.

The work of the humanitarian headquarters and the Point of Unbreakable will be distributed among other humanitarian centers in the city until the security situation improves.

