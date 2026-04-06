Russian port Ust-Luga resumes oil transshipment after drone attacks

Russia's key oil port Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea has resumed crude oil loading after several days of disruptions. An Aframax-class vessel began loading there on Saturday, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

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Transshipment in Ust-Luga, one of the main western export hubs for Russian oil, was halted in late March amid intensified Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure along the Baltic Sea coast. According to Bloomberg, Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft did not comment on the terminal's resumption of operations.

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Earlier, Bloomberg reported that satellite images did not show visible damage specifically to Transneft's oil terminal in Ust-Luga, although traces of fires were visible at neighboring energy facilities. At the same time, Ukraine continues attacks on Russian oil infrastructure in the Baltic region, trying to complicate exports and reduce Russia's oil revenues.

The resumption of stable shipments from Ust-Luga could partially ease tensions in the global oil market. This comes amid rising energy prices due to hostilities in the Middle East and risks to maritime logistics in the Strait of Hormuz.

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