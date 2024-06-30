Russian Federation attacked Odesa region with ballistic missiles in the morning: probably used Iskander

Russian troops attacked Odesa region this morning with a ballistic missile, probably an Iskander, the South Air Command reported on Sunday, UNN reported.

On the morning of June 30, 2024, Russian occupants attacked Odesa region with a ballistic missile, probably an Iskander-M, from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea - the statement said.

The South Air Command did not report any damage or casualties.

In addition, the Russian army reportedly launched an air strike at dawn using KABs in Kherson region.

Add

In the morning, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of an enemy missileheading toward Odesa region from the Black Sea.