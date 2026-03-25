Kharkiv suffered a drone attack from Russia - the enemy struck near an apartment building, there are casualties

Russian troops struck with a drone near a residential high-rise building in Kharkiv, according to preliminary information, there is a victim, said on Wednesday the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov and the city mayor Ihor Terekhov in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv with a UAV. According to preliminary information, a hit was recorded in a multi-story residential building. Medical teams and State Emergency Service units have gone to the scene. We are clarifying the details. The threat from the air remains - wrote the head of the OVA Syniehubov.

As Mayor Terekhov noted, "the enemy struck with a 'Shahed' combat drone in the Kholodnohirskyi district. According to preliminary information, which needs clarification, there are wounded." "A hit in front of a multi-story residential building, cars parked near it are on fire," Terekhov later clarified.

As a result of the enemy shelling, there is a victim. Medics are hospitalizing a woman who sustained injuries as a result of the explosion. According to updated information, a Russian UAV hit near a multi-story building. Cars are on fire - Syniehubov later noted.

Also, according to him, another strike was recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district.

"The enemy also struck the Novobavarskyi district - at a private house. According to preliminary information, there is a wounded woman," Terekhov also added.

"Another enemy UAV strike - in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out. Information regarding damage and casualties is being clarified," Syniehubov noted at the same time.

"In the Novobavarskyi district, there are already two victims as a result of the enemy shelling," the mayor later clarified.

Addition

According to the head of the OVA, over the past day, Kharkiv, where the enemy attacked the Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts with UAVs, and 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy strikes. As a result of the shelling, three people were injured - an 82-year-old woman was wounded in the city of Derhachi; a 60-year-old man was injured in the village of Shypuvate, Velykoburlutska community; a 34-year-old woman was injured in the village of Tsypivka, Derhachivska community.