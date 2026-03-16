Russian drone attacked a car in the center of Kherson: 67-year-old driver hospitalized with severe injuries
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers dropped ammunition from a drone on a civilian car in the city center. The 67-year-old driver sustained severe injuries and is currently in the hospital.
On Monday, March 16, at about 7:00 a.m., Russian occupation forces attacked a car in the center of Kherson with a drone. This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the 67-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
He has a concussion, blast and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds to the face.
The City Military Administration added that doctors are providing the victim with all necessary assistance.
Recall
On March 11, in Kherson, Russian troops hit a minibus with a drone, injuring 10 people, including a minor.
Attack on Kherson on March 1 - Russians killed 4 citizens01.03.26, 15:57 • 7419 views