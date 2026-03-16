Russian drone attacked a car in the center of Kherson: 67-year-old driver hospitalized with severe injuries

On Monday, March 16, at about 7:00 a.m., Russian occupation forces attacked a car in the center of Kherson with a drone. This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the 67-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

He has a concussion, blast and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds to the face. - the report says.

The City Military Administration added that doctors are providing the victim with all necessary assistance.

Recall

On March 11, in Kherson, Russian troops hit a minibus with a drone, injuring 10 people, including a minor.

Attack on Kherson on March 1 - Russians killed 4 citizens