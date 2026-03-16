Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia claims one life, teenager rescued from rubble

The Russian Federation attacked the private sector in one of Zaporizhzhia's residential areas with drones, one person is known to have died and three were injured, a 15-year-old girl and another woman were pulled from under the rubble, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The enemy attacked the private sector in one of Zaporizhzhia's residential areas with UAVs," Fedorov wrote.

Initially, one casualty was known, and people were under the rubble.

"Unfortunately, a woman died as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov noted later.

And added that "rescuers pulled out a woman and a girl who were under the rubble." They are being provided with medical assistance.

Later, Fedorov reported that there were "already three injured due to the enemy attack: the number of victims has increased."

"According to updated information, a 15-year-old girl and a woman with a disability were under the rubble. All injured are currently under the supervision of doctors. Unfortunately, one woman died," the head of the Regional Military Administration stated.

Supplement

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, six people were injured yesterday as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district. In total, during the day, the occupiers launched 710 strikes on 34 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.