NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 58314 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 65742 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 87913 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 171040 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 217227 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 134162 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363045 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180430 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148932 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197588 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Russian attack on Vilnyansk: the number of injured increased to 38

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19072 views

38 people, including 9 children and a pregnant woman, were injured as a result of hostile shelling of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, on June 29.

Russian attack on Vilnyansk: the number of injured increased to 38

The number of injured as a result of an enemy attack on Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, on June 29 increased to 38, including 9 children. A pregnant woman is among the wounded. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service. 

Details 

According to the State Emergency Service,  12 people wounded in the strike on Vilniansk are in hospitals. 7 people died, including 3 children.

The enemy attack damaged 2 multi-storey buildings, 7 cars and 12 commercial premises.

The city's utilities and private entrepreneurs are restoring water supply, road surfaces and cleaning the area.

Due to hostile rocket fire in Vilnyansk, 75 citizens filed statements about damage or destruction of property with the police.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
