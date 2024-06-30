Russian attack on Vilnyansk: the number of injured increased to 38

The number of injured as a result of an enemy attack on Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, on June 29 increased to 38, including 9 children. A pregnant woman is among the wounded. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, 12 people wounded in the strike on Vilniansk are in hospitals. 7 people died, including 3 children.

The enemy attack damaged 2 multi-storey buildings, 7 cars and 12 commercial premises.

The city's utilities and private entrepreneurs are restoring water supply, road surfaces and cleaning the area.

Due to hostile rocket fire in Vilnyansk, 75 citizens filed statements about damage or destruction of property with the police.