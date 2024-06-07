Russian attack on Poltava region: a woman was rescued from the rubble of a destroyed house

In the Poltava region, after the attack of the Russian Federation , a woman was rescued from the rubble of a destroyed house. This was announced by the chairman of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, reports UNN.

"A woman was rescued from the rubble of a destroyed house. She was hospitalized in serious condition. The information is being updated, " Pronin said.

As reported by UNN, the Russians shelled civilian infrastructure in the Poltava region. According to preliminary information, there is interference in a private house.