Russian attack on Poltava region: a woman was rescued from the rubble of a destroyed house
Kyiv • UNN
A woman was rescued from the rubble of a destroyed house in the Poltava region after a Russian attack and hospitalized in serious condition.
In the Poltava region, after the attack of the Russian Federation , a woman was rescued from the rubble of a destroyed house. This was announced by the chairman of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, reports UNN.
"A woman was rescued from the rubble of a destroyed house. She was hospitalized in serious condition. The information is being updated, " Pronin said.
Recall
As reported by UNN, the Russians shelled civilian infrastructure in the Poltava region. According to preliminary information, there is interference in a private house.