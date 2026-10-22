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Russia is preparing an influence campaign against supporters of Ukraine in the U.S. - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

According to Politico, Russia is using AI to influence Americans ahead of the elections. Politicians who support Ukraine could come under attack.

Russia is preparing an influence campaign against supporters of Ukraine in the U.S. - Politico

The Russian authorities have launched a covert influence campaign to sway public opinion and undermine Democrats and Republicans who sympathize with Ukraine ahead of the U.S. elections. Politico reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner and senior member of the House Intelligence Committee Jim Himes said that Russia is using artificial intelligence tools to spread its ideas in the United States more quickly.

Although they did not specify which political candidates are being targeted, it is emphasized that any political figure who supports Ukraine will find themselves "under particular scrutiny" from Russia.

Additionally

U.S. President Donald Trump directed more than $277 million toward a large-scale advertising campaign—through television and direct mail—in the final six weeks before the midterm elections. The funds are intended to help Republican Party candidates who have found themselves in a difficult position in several races that are key to maintaining the party's control of the U.S. Congress.

Donald Trump also wants to force Ukraine to sign a peace agreement at the G20 summit in December. At the same time, Russia could use this period to intensify strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with the aim of condemning its population to death.

To remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the latest U.S. decisions pressure on Kyiv to capitulate to Russia. He expects calmer relations after the U.S. elections.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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