russia claims large-scale drone attack on 7 regions of the federation

Last night, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 32 unmanned aerial vehicles over 7 regions of Russia and the Sea of Azov. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian defense ministry claims that 11 UAVs were allegedly destroyed over the territory of Saratov region, and four UAVs each over the territories of Kursk and Rostov regions.

There were also three over Belgorod and Bryansk regions, two over Krasnodar Krai, one over Volgograd region, and four over the Sea of Azov.

Recall

An explosion and a fire occurred in the city of Engels, Saratov region, Russia, after a drone attack. According to preliminary reports, an industrial facility, probably an oil depot near a military airfield, was damaged.