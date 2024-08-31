Russia attacks Kutsurub community with FPV drones and artillery

Russian troops attacked the Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region with FPV drones and artillery yesterday. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

“Yesterday, on August 30, at 17:00, the enemy sent FPV drones at the Kutsurubska community. As a result, a residential building and dry grass caught fire in Dmytrivka village. The fires were promptly extinguished by firefighters,” informed Kim.

In addition, according to him, at 20:15, the enemy fired artillery at the territory of the Kutsurubska community.

There were no casualties as a result of the attacks.

