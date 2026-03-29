Russia attacked Ukraine with a Kinzhal missile and 442 attack UAVs - Air Force

On the night of March 29, Russians attacked Ukraine with a Kinzhal aeroballistic missile and 442 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type attack UAVs and other types of drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The missile was launched from the Ryazan region, and the drones - from Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from occupied Crimea. About 300 of these UAVs are "Shaheds".

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

380 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type UAVs and other types of drones were shot down or suppressed. At the same time, 16 attack UAVs were hit at 7 locations, and downed (fragments) fell at 14 locations.

Recall

Over the past day, March 28, 236 combat engagements took place at the front. The occupiers launched one missile strike using one missile and 89 air strikes, dropping 280 guided aerial bombs.

At the same time, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the engagement or destruction of 1305 enemy targets.