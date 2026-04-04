Russia attacked Naftogaz facilities in Poltava region with drones, a fire broke out

Russian troops attacked Naftogaz Group's infrastructure assets in Poltava region, a fire broke out, UNN reports with reference to "Naftogaz".

Details

As reported by the company, the strikes were carried out by drones. A fire broke out as a result of the shelling. After some time, the enemy carried out a repeated attack.

"On the eve of Catholic Easter, Russian troops attacked Naftogaz Group's infrastructure assets. Fortunately, there were no casualties. I thank the State Emergency Service units for their prompt response," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Russia attacked enterprises in Poltava region, fires broke out

Relevant services are working on site, and the consequences are being eliminated.

Additionally

The company added that Russia continues targeted attacks on oil and gas and energy infrastructure. Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has attacked Naftogaz Group facilities more than 40 times.