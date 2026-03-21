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Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times during the day - two dead, five wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

Russians attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts with drones. Two men were killed, and five people, including two children, were wounded.

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times during the day - two dead, five wounded

The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed and five were wounded. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that during the day, Russians attacked two districts of the region with drones more than 30 times.

In Nikopol district, the district center, Pokrovska, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Chervonohryhorivska communities suffered. Infrastructure, private houses, and shops were damaged. Five people were wounded. A 55-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Two boys, aged 7 and 18, and a 45-year-old woman are also in the hospital. Doctors assess their condition as moderately severe. A 46-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment.

- the message says.

In Synelnykivskyi district, Mykolaivska and Vasylkivska communities were under attack. Cars burned, and a house was damaged. Two men were killed as a result of Russian strikes.

Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia; there may be power outages in the city21.03.26, 17:48 • 2368 views

Olga Rozgon

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