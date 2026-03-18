Russia attacked a locomotive in Chernihiv region, injuring the engineer and his assistant

Russia once again attacked the railway - hitting a locomotive in Chernihiv region, injuring two railway workers, reported the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Russia again attacked civilian railway infrastructure in Chernihiv region. An enemy UAV hit a locomotive, causing a fire. As a result of the attack, the engineer and his assistant were injured. - reported the Ministry of Development.

As stated, the injured are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) stated after 8 AM that "for safety reasons, we are delayed in Sumy and Chernihiv regions": train No. 6449 Konotop – Nizhyn is running +1.5 hours; train No. 6452 Nizhyn – Konotop +1 hour 15 minutes.

128 out of 147 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight