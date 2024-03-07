Rotational air defense system with Patriot batteries to be launched in Lithuania this year

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 19078 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 63668 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 46779 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 220256 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 196592 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178570 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 222783 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249634 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155466 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371713 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41219 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 19243 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12679 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21485 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21973 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41326 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 49037 views
Rotational air defense system with Patriot batteries to be launched in Lithuania this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26222 views

The Patriot air defense batteries will be deployed in Lithuania this year as part of the previously agreed rotational air defense system.

Rotational air defense system with Patriot batteries to be launched in Lithuania this year

The previously agreed rotational air defense system will start operating in Lithuania this year, and Patriot air defense batteries will be deployed in the country, Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said, UNN reports citing LTR. 

"This year, the rotational air defense system agreed upon in Vilnius will finally start operating, at least partially," Arvydas Anusauskas said.  

As noted, he did not name a specific date for the start of operation of the air defense systems. However, he added that Lithuania has agreed on "specific air defense systems, up to Patriot. It will be this year," the minister said. 

Lithuania to support Czech initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine04.03.24, 22:31 • 28937 views

Context 

Last June, NATO countries agreed on a rotational air defense model in response to calls from the Baltic states to strengthen the current air defense mission.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have proposed a rotational deployment of air defense capabilities in the face of a shortage of air defense assets. This means that different Western partners can send military equipment to different Baltic countries on a rotational basis.

Lithuanian intelligence: russia has resources to fight in ukraine for at least 2 more years despite sanctions07.03.24, 10:29 • 27823 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

