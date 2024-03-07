Rotational air defense system with Patriot batteries to be launched in Lithuania this year

The previously agreed rotational air defense system will start operating in Lithuania this year, and Patriot air defense batteries will be deployed in the country, Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said, UNN reports citing LTR.

"This year, the rotational air defense system agreed upon in Vilnius will finally start operating, at least partially," Arvydas Anusauskas said.

As noted, he did not name a specific date for the start of operation of the air defense systems. However, he added that Lithuania has agreed on "specific air defense systems, up to Patriot. It will be this year," the minister said.

Context

Last June, NATO countries agreed on a rotational air defense model in response to calls from the Baltic states to strengthen the current air defense mission.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have proposed a rotational deployment of air defense capabilities in the face of a shortage of air defense assets. This means that different Western partners can send military equipment to different Baltic countries on a rotational basis.

