Lithuania to support Czech initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine

Lithuania supports the initiative launched by the Czech Republic to purchase and transfer artillery ammunition to Ukraine from outside the European Union. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Lithuanian government.

Details

It is noted that today, March 4, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrid Šimonite had a conversation with her Czech counterpart Petr Fiala.

The head of the Lithuanian government called the Czech initiative very important, "especially at this time when the supply of ammunition to Ukraine has slowed down.

Lithuania will continue to support all formats of assistance that will enhance Ukraine's ability to effectively defend itself against russian aggression, thereby protecting the freedom of the whole of Europe - Ingrid Šimonite emphasized .

Addendum

The two sides also discussed the security situation in the region, the importance of increasing defense investment in Europe, and the determination to strengthen bilateral relations.

Recall

Prague expects that in a few weeks Ukraine may receive the first deliveries of artillery ammunition purchased as part of the Czech Republic's initiative to support Kyiv