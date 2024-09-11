Restoration of cultural heritage sites, assistance to hospitals in the region: Kiper tells details of meeting with Italian Ambassador

The head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Ukraine Carlo Formosa, UNN reports.

"The reconstruction of cultural heritage sites, assistance to hospitals in the region, reconstruction of irrigation systems, and the energy situation were among the topics discussed at the meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Ukraine Carlo Formosa.

He thanked Italy for its comprehensive support and assistance to our country. This year, in February, an agreement was signed between the Republic of Italy and UNESCO, according to which Italy contributed 500 thousand euros to the restoration of the Transfiguration Cathedral.

He emphasized the importance of continuing to implement projects to preserve and restore cultural heritage sites," he said.

During the meeting, Kiper presented a project to rebuild the Odesa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital and restore the region's irrigation systems, including with the help of Italian non-governmental organizations.

"We look forward to further cooperation," he writes.

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region.

For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and declared the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the reconstruction of Odesa region in the postwar period.

That same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to secure further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa region expects the Swedish side to help strengthen the region's security.

In November, the then British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Odesa. During the visit, Cameron familiarized himself with the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure, and Odesa's architectural monuments.