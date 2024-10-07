Resolutions on exclusion of fugitive MPs Odarchenko and Dmytruk from committees registered in the Rada

MPs from the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, Anastasia Radina, and Serhiy Ionushas, have registered a draft resolution in the Verkhovna Rada to remove MP Andriy Odarchenko from the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy and Artem Dmytruk from the Committee on Law Enforcement.

This is reported by UNN with reference to draft resolution No. 12099.

Details

According to the draft resolution, it is proposed to recall Andriy Odarchenko from the position of a member of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy and Artem Dmytruk from the position of a member of the Committee on Law Enforcement.

AddendumAddendum

People's Deputy Artem Dmytruk, who was put on the wanted list by Ukrainian law enforcement , joined an online meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement.

At the end of August , Dmytruk illegally crossed the border with Moldova, sought asylum from the police, and later flew to Rome. Subsequently, the DBR put Dmytruk on the international wanted list.

Dmytruk himself confirmed that he had been detained in Londonand that a trial had taken place. However, he did not report on the results of the hearing.

In November last year, the SAPO and NABU served MP Andriy Odarchenko with a notice of suspicion of bribing a senior official of the State Agency for Reconstruction.

In September, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested MP Odarchenko in absentia and also collected UAH 15 million bail posted for him.