Resident of Kyiv region is suspected of fraud for disguising counterfeit goods as a well-known brand

Investigators of the Economic Security Bureau served a notice of suspicion to a resident of Kyiv region. It is a case of selling counterfeit equipment under the guise of a well-known brand.

According to the investigation, the suspect, a resident of Kyiv region, purchased counterfeit headphones, which he then disguised as a well-known brand.

He sold the counterfeit goods throughout Ukraine via the website and messengers. The goods were delivered via courier service - reports the territorial department of the Bureau of Economic Security in Kyiv region.

The BES detectives served the suspect a notice of suspicion.

Searches were conducted at the suspect's residence and counterfeit products were seized.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 229 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal use of trademarks and trade names).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

