Resident of Kyiv region is suspected of fraud for disguising counterfeit goods as a well-known brand
Kyiv • UNN
The BES investigators served a notice of suspicion to a resident of Kyiv region for selling counterfeit headphones under the guise of a well-known brand. The suspect sold counterfeit goods via the Internet throughout Ukraine.
Investigators of the Economic Security Bureau served a notice of suspicion to a resident of Kyiv region. It is a case of selling counterfeit equipment under the guise of a well-known brand.
Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the BES.
Details
According to the investigation, the suspect, a resident of Kyiv region, purchased counterfeit headphones, which he then disguised as a well-known brand.
He sold the counterfeit goods throughout Ukraine via the website and messengers. The goods were delivered via courier service
The BES detectives served the suspect a notice of suspicion.
Searches were conducted at the suspect's residence and counterfeit products were seized.
Fraudsters send fake letters in Kharkiv region on behalf of RMA head15.08.24, 22:34 • 23615 views
The offender was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 229 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal use of trademarks and trade names).
The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.
Recall
Two men were served suspicion notices of fraud with a land plot in Fastiv district. The offenders tried to sell the illegally divided plot for $80 thousand and face up to 12 years in prison.