Resident of Kyiv region is suspected of fraud for disguising counterfeit goods as a well-known brand

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125104 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129663 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212832 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160984 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157389 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144929 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206182 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112610 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193919 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM • 98470 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 98470 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 73540 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM • 104965 views

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104965 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM • 101758 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101758 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM • 59773 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 59773 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212827 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206179 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193917 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220376 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 208163 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208163 views
Actual people
Actual places
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 35515 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 35515 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 49443 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 49443 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 153500 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153500 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152560 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156530 views
Resident of Kyiv region is suspected of fraud for disguising counterfeit goods as a well-known brand
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 10537 views

Resident of Kyiv region is suspected of fraud for disguising counterfeit goods as a well-known brand

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10537 views

The BES investigators served a notice of suspicion to a resident of Kyiv region for selling counterfeit headphones under the guise of a well-known brand. The suspect sold counterfeit goods via the Internet throughout Ukraine.

Investigators of the Economic Security Bureau served a notice of suspicion to a resident of Kyiv region. It is a case of selling counterfeit equipment under the guise of a well-known brand.

Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the BES.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect, a resident of Kyiv region, purchased counterfeit headphones, which he then disguised as a well-known brand.

He sold the counterfeit goods throughout Ukraine via the website and messengers. The goods were delivered via courier service

- reports the territorial department of the Bureau of Economic Security in Kyiv region.
Image

The BES detectives served the suspect a notice of suspicion.

Searches were conducted at the suspect's residence and counterfeit products were seized.

Fraudsters send fake letters in Kharkiv region on behalf of RMA head15.08.24, 22:34 • 23615 views

The offender was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 229 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal use of trademarks and trade names).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. 

Recall

Two men were served suspicion notices of fraud with a land plot in Fastiv district. The offenders tried to sell the illegally divided plot for $80 thousand and face up to 12 years in prison.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies

