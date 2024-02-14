Republicans won't vote for international aid package until US border security measures are approved

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Republicans won't vote for international aid package until US border security measures are approved

Republicans won't vote for international aid package until US border security measures are approved

Kyiv  •  UNN

House Speaker Mike Johnson says he will not hold an immediate vote on an international aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan until border security measures are approved.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson said he has no immediate plans to vote on a package of international aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The politician's statement is quoted by Voice of America, reports UNN.

The Senate will not be able to force us to act because the last document they sent us does not contain a single word or bill on the American border. 

 - Johnson said.  

Details

Johnson reiterated his position that any package of international military and humanitarian aid should also include measures to secure the US border with Mexico. He called the bill to strengthen U.S. border security, which the House of Representatives passed a few months ago, "landmark." However, this document was not approved in the Senate, where Democrats have a majority.

"We are going to continue to demand that before solving problems around the world, we take care of our own," the speaker emphasized.

The Voice of America emphasizes that in January, Johnson and the Republicans had already rejected a draft law that included both assistance to Ukraine and border security measures. Then the Senate found a solution and approved international support for partners in a separate bill.

Johnson also said he wants to have a personal meeting with US President Joe Biden "to talk about the border and national security.

"The whole world is going to be watching": British Foreign Secretary calls on the US Congress to vote for the aid package for Ukraine14.02.24, 13:47 • 25166 views

Optional

In a commentary to Reuters, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated the call to U.S. lawmakers that he and a number of other Western leaders had previously made. The call is simple: approve additional funding for the next aid packages to Ukraine, as it is an investment in the security of the entire world.

I expect the House of Representatives to approve support for Ukraine, because it's not charity, it's an investment in our own security,  We really share the burden of supporting Ukraine on both sides of the Atlantic. If you add economic and military support, the European allies and Canada actually provide more support than the United States. But, of course, U.S. support remains vital, and so it's vital that the U.S. House of Representatives passes a package for Ukraine.

Head of NATO: after criticism from Trump, Europe is ready to invest 2% of GDP in defense annually14.02.24, 18:46 • 22698 views

For reference

The aid bill in question includes, as reported in the media, $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel in its war against Hamas, and $4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan, and to deter Chinese aggression.

It also provides $9.15 billion in humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, Ukraine and other conflict zones around the world.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarEconomyPolitics
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
voice-of-americaVoice of America
natoNATO
mexicoMexico
atlantic-oceanAtlantic Ocean
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
taiwanTaiwan
canadaCanada
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
ukraineUkraine

