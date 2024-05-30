Rain with thunderstorms and up to 29°: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
In most of the territory of Ukraine, with the exception of the South-East, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected today, the air temperature is from 12° at night to 29° in the afternoon, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, UNN writes.
Details
According to weather forecasters, in Ukraine, except for the South-East, short-term rains, sometimes thunderstorms.
The wind is mainly south-easterly, 5-10 M/s.
The temperature is 12-17° at night, 7-12° in the Carpathian region; 20-25° during the day, 24-29°in the south-eastern part.
Weather in the capital region
In the Kiev region, short-term rain, thunderstorms in some places during the day. Temperature at night 12-17°, in the afternoon 20-25°; in Kiev at night 14-16°, in the afternoon 22-24°.