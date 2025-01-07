Pyongyang is acting with the support of the Moscow regime: Ukraine condemns DPRK missile launch

Ukraine has condemned the provocative launch of a DPRK missile and expressed solidarity with its partners in Japan and the Republic of Korea. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi, reports UNN.

“Together with the EU, we condemn another provocative missile launch by the DPRK. Ukraine expresses solidarity with our partners in Japan and the Republic of Korea. We remind you that Pyongyang is acting with the support of the Moscow regime. We need firm joint actions to deter them,” Tychyi said.

As reported by UNN , North Korea has launched a new hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile. The missile traveled 1500 km at 12 times the speed of sound, reaching two zeniths at an altitude of 99.8 and 42.5 km.