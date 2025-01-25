Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to send signals to both his domestic and global audiences that he is not interested in peace talks without fulfilling his demands. This is stated in the latest report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

ISW notes that Putin likely used his interview with propagandist Pavel Zarubin on Russian state television to signal to Russian society that "Russia is unlikely to engage in peace talks in the near future and that the war is unlikely to end soon.

In addition, Putin reportedly also addressed this message to a subset of Russian elites who want the war to end, and presumably intends to silence any questions from Russian elites about the timing of the war and its resolution as set by Putin.

Putin and other Kremlin officials have repeatedly stated that they are ready to negotiate over Ukraine with the United States or other mediators, but have not yet demonstrated any willingness to negotiate with Ukraine or compromise on Putin's demands, analysts said.

Earlier UNN wrote that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to negotiate on Ukraine.

The OP sharply reacted to Putin's attempts to negotiate Ukraine without Ukraine, indicating that this will not happen.