Putin, in a conversation with Stubb and Støre about peace, made accusations and demands

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin accuses the EU and NATO of a "confrontational policy" and said in the context of peace negotiations that Russia's interests must be taken into account "fully". This was reported by the Kremlin following Putin's talks with the leaders of Finland and Norway on October 27, UNN writes.

Details

The Kremlin's statement on the conversation said that, speaking about the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine, Putin "recalled the root causes". "It was emphasized that achieving a just and lasting peace is possible only with the full and unconditional consideration of the legitimate interests of the Russian Federation," the Kremlin's report said. At the same time, the Kremlin's report on Putin's remarks contained an accusation of a "confrontational policy by EU and NATO countries," which, in his opinion, "is leading to the prolongation of hostilities."

"The interlocutors welcomed the agreement reached to resume trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November, aimed, in particular, at issues related to ensuring the security of Russia and Ukraine after the complete end of hostilities," the Kremlin's report said.

It is noted that "the leaders of the three countries agreed to continue maintaining direct contacts by telephone."

To remind you

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb held a phone conversation with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on October 27 - continuing the talks in Oslo with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on October 20 and "in consultation with Ukraine."

Stubb and Støre, as noted by the Finnish president's office, "initiated the conversation to discuss Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and diplomatic efforts to end the war and promote peace and stability in Europe."

"The purpose of the conversation was to directly convey to President Putin a message regarding future negotiations that will help end the war. The conversation concerned future meetings to be held in Abu Dhabi," Stubb's office said.

Afterward, Stubb reported on a "good phone conversation" with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of "efforts to seek a just and lasting peace" in Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported details of the conversation with the leaders of Finland and Norway. According to the Head of State, they "clearly told the Russian leadership that real de-escalatory steps are needed regarding our energy sector and infrastructure." They also discussed preparations for the Ukraine-U.S.-Russian Federation trilateral meeting, scheduled for November at the team level, Zelenskyy said.