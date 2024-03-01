$41.340.03
Prime Minister of the Netherlands discusses with Zelenskyy how to speed up the transfer of F-16s

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30385 views

Prime Minister Rutte discussed with President Zelenskyy how to speed up the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by reducing obstacles and promoting cooperation between the defense ministries of Ukraine and partner countries.

Prime Minister of the Netherlands discusses with Zelenskyy how to speed up the transfer of F-16s

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte discussed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy how to speed up the process of transferring F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. This was announced by Rutte during a briefing in Kharkiv, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

On the F-16s, we are on schedule, which means that later this year they will be in Ukrainian skies, but there is still a lot to do and one of the things we agreed on today is to speed up the process in the sense that we need to make sure that there are no obstacles that could cause delays. We also discussed the possibilities of how to accelerate this process

- said Rütte.

He also noted that he would ask the Ukrainian and Dutch Defense Ministries to work on speeding up the transfer of F-16s with their coalition partners.

So we will ask our defense ministries to work on this together with our partners - Norway, Belgium and other countries that are part of the F-16 coalition, because Ukraine needs this air superiority as soon as possible

 ," Rutte said.

Addendum

Rutte said that the Netherlands is working to ensure that F-16 fighters arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Earlier , UNN reported that the Netherlands would give Ukraine 6 more F-16 fightersthan planned.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Belgium
Norway
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Kharkiv
