Power outages in two regions due to enemy attacks, no schedules predicted

Some residents of two regions are without electricity due to enemy attacks; no power outage schedules are predicted for Ukraine today, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in Kherson and Kharkiv regions temporarily remain without electricity supply. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Energy workers are operating in an enhanced mode to restore electricity supply to all subscribers as quickly as possible. Restoration work continues around the clock.

"No restrictions are predicted today. Learn about any changes in energy supply on the official resources of your regional power companies," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption shows a downward trend, but it is advisable to postpone the use of powerful electrical appliances to the period from 10:00 to 15:00 and to consume electricity sparingly in the evening hours – from 17:00 to 22:00.

Tomorrow, no power outages are planned in Ukraine